4 metro suspects charged with murder after shooting in Belton

Posted 6:07 pm, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54PM, September 7, 2019

Photo Gallery

BELTON, Mo. — Four people have been charged for the murder of a man in Belton, police said on Sept. 7.

Makayla Marie Davis, 18, from Grandview; Alea Marie Campbell, 18, from Belton; Crishon Marquese Willis, 19, from Grandview; and Shane Pierce, 20, from Kansas City have all been charged with murder in the 2nd degree, robbery, armed criminal action and forgery, according to a statement from the Belton police.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. along North Scott Avenue near Locust Hill Road.

Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Timothy Hunter of Belton. Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis, Campbell and Pierce are being held on a $150,000 bond. Willis is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.