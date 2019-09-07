4 metro suspects charged with murder after shooting in Belton

BELTON, Mo. — Four people have been charged for the murder of a man in Belton, police said on Sept. 7.

Makayla Marie Davis, 18, from Grandview; Alea Marie Campbell, 18, from Belton; Crishon Marquese Willis, 19, from Grandview; and Shane Pierce, 20, from Kansas City have all been charged with murder in the 2nd degree, robbery, armed criminal action and forgery, according to a statement from the Belton police.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. along North Scott Avenue near Locust Hill Road.

Investigators identified the victim as 25-year-old Timothy Hunter of Belton. Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis, Campbell and Pierce are being held on a $150,000 bond. Willis is being held on a $250,000 bond.