Possible injury in altercation at Old Settler’s Day celebration in Olathe, witnesses say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- An altercation took place at the Old Settler's Day celebration Sept. 7, witnesses tell FOX4.

A video taken on Snapchat was sent by a viewer depicting a person on the ground at the celebration. People appear to be attending to the person on the ground.

"She's bleeding from her eyes," the witness can be heard saying in the video.

Witnesses reported several people running away from an area they believe an altercation took place.

FOX4 has contacted the Olathe Police Department, but officers said they have not come in contact with any witnesses. However, police said in a statement that several reports of an altercation have been reported.

Police also responded to reports claiming shots were fired, but they have found no evidence of that.

This is an active situation. FOX4 has a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information is made available.