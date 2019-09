Watch live:



OLATHE, Kan. — It’s time for the largest parade in Kansas! If you can’t make it in person to the Johnson County Old Settlers Parade, FOX4 is working for you with live coverage of the event in the video player on this page.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. FOX4’s Kim Byrnes, Nick Vasos, Joe Lauria, Loren Halifax, Jonathan McCall and Garry Frank are all participating this year.

