Bahamas resident responds to hurricane aftermath

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The death toll in the Bahamas is now up to 44 but officials say that number is likely to rise as search teams find more people under debris.

"We're in survival mode," said Nat Cambridge. "It's no small thing we're dealing with here in the Grand Bahamas."

It's been a week since Hurricane Dorian swept through the island, taking everything with it that wasn't bolted down.

"People are sleeping in their cars and on the beach; a lot of people have no where to go," said Cambridge.

The focus is shifting to the humanitarian crisis developing in the Bahamas and the local Heart to Heart organization is a part of the relief efforts.

Today FOX4 took a trip to the Lenexa building to talk to volunteers who packaged over 4,000 items to send to Dorian victims.

"It warms my heart to help," said one volunteer.

If you are interested in volunteering with Heart to Heart, there are multiple ways to pitch in. You can find some of those option on their Facebook page.

If you have the will to give, now is the time to do it.