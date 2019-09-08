St.Teresa’s volleyball keeps winning tradition alive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Winning is synonymous with St.Teresa's volleyball.

They've done a lot of it over the years. This season, they're trying to keep the tradition going.

"I always feel like we have a target on our back. But honestly having that pressure is a privilege," St.Teresa's head coach, Lauren Adair said.

A year ago, the Stars finished third in the state tournament. Now they want more.

The girls are practicing and playing with one goal in mind -- a state title.

"I think now it's just that sense of urgency and really that desire. I think it just increases every year to get that banner hung up in our gym," senior setter, Elise McGhie said.

Whether it be dominating on defense or running an efficient offense, the team's six seniors have set the tone early.

"We've known each other for the past four years. We've been really good friends. We've hung out. I think that's helped us a lot," senior right-side hitter, Torri Henry said.

This team is loaded with talented hitters, setters and defensive players. But the girls say it's their mental game that gives them an edge over their opponents.

Right now they're reading a book 'Everything your coach Never Told You Because you're a girl'; and they're learning how to be more aggressive.

Their new-found aggression has earned the stars several decisive wins to open the season. It's also earned them Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.

"Be aggressive. That is the biggest thing for us this year. We want to really channel the US Women's national (soccer) team mindset of just being aggressive, not being afraid to get hype and cheering each other on. Aggression is definitely the main thing," Adair said.

St.Teresa's says they're still a work in progress, but they have the potential to do some amazing things on the court this year.