Independence police searching for 30-year-old who went missing after meeting up with man from Craigslist

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 30-year-old woman.

Police said Robin L. Becker has not been seen since midnight Friday at a home off of North Collage Avenue. This is near 24-Highway and North River Boulevard.

Those who reported her as missing said she left her home with a man she met on Craigslist. She was planning to buy a cell phone because her screen was broken.

Police said she left with the man to go get money to pay for the phone but never returned home.

The two left in a white 1992-1995 Ford F-250 dually long-bed pickup truck.

Police described the person she was with as a black male with a scar across the right side of his face. He was wearing a green shirt with writing on it.

Becker is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray and white halter top with black leggings and black shoes.

If you see Becker, please call 911, local law enforcement or the Independence Police Department at (816) 836-3600.