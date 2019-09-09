KC mom grateful her 7-year-old son’s still alive after his head was grazed by a bullet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City mother drove into a shooting in progress, and her young son was caught in the crossfire.

Police are looking for two men who were involved in a shootout Sunday night that injured a 7-year-old boy. It happened around 10 p.m. at 54th and Brooklyn.

Sasha Lowe said her son, Shamar Lowe, is now recovering after having shrapnel from a bullet removed from his head. His mother said he's lucky to be alive.

"I looked back and my son said, 'Mom, I'm bleeding. Mom! Mom!'" Lowe said. "I started screaming, 'Somebody help me!'"

It was the moment Sasha Lowe thought her son might die. She saw him bleeding in her back seat and panicked.

"I had just picked him up. Got his little Tonka toy," Lowe said. "Got his PlayStation, all that good stuff. They had to rip out my door to get the bullet out."

She was driving home after picking Shamar up from his father's house, and turned onto 54th Street when the mom said she saw two men already engaged in a gunfight, and then -- they saw her.

"I told my son to get down, and it just kept shooting, and when I told him to get down, they just pointed it towards us and just started shooting at us," Lowe said.

Bullets went into her home, all over the street, and into her car where her son was sitting. One of the bullets grazed Shamar's head and she rushed him to Research Hospital.

She said on the way she told Shamar to keep saying his ABCs over and over to make sure he was alive.

"I prayed. I just thanked God," Lowe said. "As soon as we got there I just asked him to handle it."

Doctors were able to remove the shrapnel from Shamar's head, and he even got the nickname "Little Ironman" in the emergency room.

Lowe showed FOX4 bullet holes all over her car.

"He was sitting right here," Lowe said. "If it hadn't of stopped, it would have hit right at him."

Doctors said Shamar is going to be OK thanks to his mom's quick thinking and action.

"He's just a lover, and he's got three dimples, and he's just the cutest little thing that I've ever met in my life," Lowe said.

Mary Lee is the family's neighbor. She's lived on the block for decades and said shootings have happened before nearby, but never on their street.

"No. This is the first time," Lee said. "That's what shocked me. It happened all around, but never this block. Never, and that's what shocked me."

Lowe said whatever the men were arguing about, it wasn't worth risking someone else's life.

"It's not worth it, and it dampers your community. It dampers the children around. No one feels safe in their own home, and that's not right," Lowe said.

His mother feels grateful she can welcome him home instead of planning his funeral.

"It makes me feel good I can see him and hug him and hold him again and play with him," Lee said.

"I feel blessed because it could have been such the other way," Lowe said.

The only description Lowe had of the shooters is that they were two black men. If you have any information about the shooting is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Lowe is a single mother of three working two jobs, and is now dealing with unexpected medical and car bills. If you are able to help this family you can contribute to their Gofundme here.