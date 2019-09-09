× KCPD looking for man possibly connected to June killing near East 28th and Park Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a man they say is possibly connected to the killing of a 33-year-old man back in June.

Police said 31-year-old Ronald E. Phillips is wanted for homicide and other KCMO warrants.

Officers were called to a shooting around 1:30 p.m. near East 28th Street and Park Avenue on June 23. When officers arrived on scene they located Shawndell Reed in the street. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses tell police Reed was involved in a physical altercation with someone else when he was shot.

Police said Phillips is known to frequent the area of 9th and Olive.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816.474.8477.