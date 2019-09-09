Local book dealer fundraising to provide Blue Springs police with toys and books to help kids

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Police often see things children shouldn’t, which is why one local book dealer wants to help officers in Blue Springs.

BSPD officers want to provide comfort for kids who may be scared, that’s where Kimberly Macht, and the Usborne Book Company, come in. Macht hopes to raise enough donations to give 200 Cuddle Bear books and stuffed bears to the police department.

In turn, police on the streets will donate them to kids under duress who need them. Macht says she hopes her toys and books come in handy to local police.

“I know when they’re coming into a situation, a lot of times, the kids are afraid. They don’t know what to do, or what to say. They’re crying. They just want to be able to provide a level of comfort for them.

Each bear and book combo costs around $25. Click here for more information.