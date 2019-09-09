Modernizing roads, bridges top priority as Parson seeks election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After a year on the job, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he will seek to continue as the state's leader when voters go the polls next year.

Updating roads, bridges and river ports are Parson's top priority for Missouri.

Parson claims 35,000 new jobs have been created in Missouri during the time he's been governor. And he says his campaign is focused on making sure Missourians continue working.

To do that, Parson says the state needs to have a safe transportation network to handle growth, and a trained workforce ready to tackle the tasks of the 21st century.

Like many travelers, the Governor says he too endured about a 30 minute detour Sunday to get around the shutdown of the I-70 and I-435 interchange.

He says it's a small price to pay for good things to come.

"I’m telling you there’s a lot of good things happening to improve infrastructure on I-70," Parson said. "The Rocheport bridge is going to be a big deal. I truly believe the Buck O'Neil bridge will be done in the near future. I just think things are lining up that will be able to do some major projects. Not promising, but it will be a priority of mine to get that done."

Parson's infrastructure initiative targets hundreds of bridges and thousands of miles of roadways for improvements without a tax increase.

He says an income tax cut passed last year also is boosting the economy by putting more money in people's pockets.

On the workforce training front, the governor says internet broadband access is critical for education. He says there are still ten school districts in the state without high speed internet connections.