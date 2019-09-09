New 10-mile walking trail could be coming to downtown KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 10-mile trail that loops around greater downtown could be on its way to Kansas City.

The new trail would be a place where people could run, bike and walk.

Developers presented a proposal for the "Greenline" to the Downtown Council of Kansas City last week.

Mike Hurd is with the Downtown Council for Kansas City. Last week, its Board of Directors voted to support the Greenline and help it move forward in an active city.

"This would be an opportunity to bring life and economic opportunities to areas that are pretty quiet and sleepy," Hurd said.

The Greenline would run on the southern end close to the Freight House District, between the Crossroads and Pershing Road. It would swing towards 18th and Vine, go up MLK Boulevard and then connect to the River Front and the trails that are already established there. It would go to the west side of downtown and circle back around.

"There are examples of things like this across the country doing amazingly well," Hurd said. "They attract people to enjoy walking, they connect neighborhoods and create opportunities to build businesses."

The Greenline's developers say it will be funded through public and private sources, and by philanthropic donations.