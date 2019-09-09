Olathe kindergarten teacher pays it forward to retired teacher volunteering in classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Teachers at one Olathe elementary school are paying it forward to a retired teacher who has clocked approximately 5,000 volunteer hours since retiring 11 years ago.

Genia Deets said Dusty Wells is a retired music teacher, but she still goes to school every single day.

"She’s like my right hand," Deets said. "She is fantastic."

Wells helps students in Deets' kindergarten class at Green Springs Elementary learn their letters and words.

"She’s a very busy mom and grandma, but she just loves learning," Deets added. "She loves to come and help us out, and we love her."

Wells was humbled by the surprise and $400 cash that came with the award.

