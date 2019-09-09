Olathe police investigating attempted murder near N. Rawhide Dr. and Santa Fe

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police are investigating a stabbing that they are calling an attempted murder.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 200 block of North Rawhide Dr. in response to an aggravated battery.

When they arrived, they found a 34- year-old woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection to the stabbing. Police say the suspect is known to the victim and there is no further threat to the community.

He was taken to the Johnson County jail and charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call Olathe Police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS

Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).