Over 100 metro churches teaching money management, in city-wide effort

LENEXA, Kan. -- More than 100 local churches are banding together to help teach people how to pay off massive amounts of debt. It's an inclusive city-wide effort, that organizers hope will change thousands of lives.

Services at Westside Family Church in Lenexa, looked a little different on Sunday. Instead of hearing a traditional sermon -- money management guru, Dave Ramsey was front and center, teaching parishioners how to take control of their finances.

It's all part of his Financial Peace University program.

"No discipline seems pleasant at the time but it yields a harvest of righteousness," Ramsey said.

Rob Monroe is among the many who attended. He and his wife, Cat used to be like many Americans -- living paycheck to paycheck.

"Prior to going through FPU I was taking a lot of anxiety meds when we would pay our bills just to get through that. I've been able to take myself off of those," Cat Monroe said.

They said after a year and a half in Ramsey's program, they have paid off almost $60,000 worth of debt.

"FPU is a life changer. I don't show stress outwardly. But it's a lot more relaxing, I can go through the bills, and take care of my family without any worry whatsoever," Rob Monroe said.

Lots of Westside Family Church goers have known about Ramsey's program for years.

Now thanks to Westside pastor, Randy Frazee and Margin KC, more than 100 churches across the metro will receive financial and intentional living training.

"I said what if we made this available to other churches. So we set out on a vision that maybe we could recruit 100 churches to join together to slay the margin monster in Kansas City. God gave us 110 churches," Frazee said.

The church says this city-wide, cross denominational effort to teach time and money management is the first of its kind. They're happy to bring everyone along with them.

The nine week program kicked off this weekend and will run through the middle of November. You can sign up for classes by going to MarginKC.com and clicking on Sign Up Today.