Paseo vs. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard debate flares up ahead of November vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The debate between the Paseo and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard still rages on, which was evident Monday night at a forum for those on both sides of the issue.

There were tears, mixed emotions and even accusations of untruthful claims. But there wasn't an agreement on how everyone could move forward.

So the divide over the historic street's name continues, but now with an upcoming deadline.

"The change has been made. It's been received, and it's been accepted, so why are we going backward?" one woman in support of MLK Jr. Boulevard asked.

"We need to respect our collective past," said Diane Euston, an advocate for the Paseo. "[The] Paseo is a part of our collective history. It isn't one-sided."

The City Council made the change months ago, but those fighting to save the Paseo said their voices weren't heard.

But those in favor of the decision to change the street's name to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard said this conversation has been in the works for years.

Save the Paseo's movement collected enough signatures for the name change to be voted on the Nov. 5 ballot. So while there will undoubtedly be more conversations on the heated topic, that will serve as the final decision.