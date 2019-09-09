Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Sugar Creek man with dementia

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. — Sugar Creek police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man who they say is hearing impaired and has dementia.

Police say James Edward Vogel was last seen Monday around 11 a.m. by his wife at their house in Sugar Creek. Police said he left his house in his 2004 maroon GMC Sierra pickup with MO handicap plates 9BB20.

He is described as standing 5’6″, has blue eyes and balding gray hair.

He was last seen wearing a light-yellow button up shirt with black suspenders and blue jeans. Police said when Vogel left his house, he did so without his wife knowing. Vogel is not supposed to be driving due to his dementia. As of 2 p.m. he has not returned home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sugar Creek Police Dept. at (816) 252-5560.