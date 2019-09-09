× St. Joseph police officer charged with domestic assault

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A St. Joseph police officer is facing charges of domestic assault for an altercation where a woman was dragged, causing injuries to several parts of her body.

Ron T. Strader faces one count of 4th degree domestic assault, a class A misdemeanor.

According to the Buchanan County Prosecutor’s Office, police were called to a home around 12:40 p.m. Sunday for a domestic disturbance involving an officer.

During the altercation, Strader allegedly dragged the victim causing injuries to her nose, knees and elbows. He also allegedly restrained the victim, according to the probable cause statement.

Strader, who is a 17 year veteran of the St. Joseph Police Department, was placed on leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. An internal investigation has also been launched.

Strader was arrested and later released on a signature bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 11 in Buchanan County court.