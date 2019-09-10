1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near 79th and Blue ridge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left one person dead and one person injured.

The shooting was reported just after 3:15 p.m. near 79th and Blue Ridge Blvd.

One person is reported to be dead at this time and another victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The victims names have not been released and no suspect information is available at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story both online and on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.