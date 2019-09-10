Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu surprises 25 kids in need with back-to-school shopping spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- Tyrann Mathieu is new to the Chiefs, but he's not new to helping out his community.

The "Honey Badger" and a few of his Chiefs teammates hosted a big shopping spree for 25 children from the Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday night at the Leawood Dick's Sporting Goods.

"I think it's just important for guys like me to be a positive light for kids," Mathieu said. "We never know what people go through in their day-to-day lives."

He spent the evening helping kids pick out new shirts, try on new shoes and having fun. They each got $200 gift cards to spend on whatever they needed.

Each kid also got to go home with a special bag full of swag to remember the awesome evening. See all the fun in the video player above.