Genghis Khan exhibit coming to Union Station in October

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visitors at Union Station will soon get a chance to experience 13th century Mongolia and its fearsome ruler Genghis Khan.

Genghis Khan: Bringing the Legend to Life opens Oct. 24 at Union Station.

During his lifetime, Genghis Khan was a brutal warrior who established the largest empire in history, conquering parts of Central Asia and China.

The touring exhibit tells the story of the Mongolian Empire through 300 original artifacts including weapons, armor, saddles, ornaments and jewels.

“Through brilliant original artifacts, live performers, stunning artwork, immersive surround elements and other historically significant items, guests of every age will discover the nearly-impossible true story of the world’s most prolific conqueror, civilizer and innovator,” said Union Station president and CEO George Guastello.

In addition to artifacts, visitors will also be able to take a tour of Mongolia through the eyes of its residents. During the beginning of the tour, each guest will receive an identity, such as a warrior, spy or princess.

Guests will then follow their life path during the Mongol Empire and experience different galleries exploring life from the rise of the Mongols to present day.

Admission prices for adults are $12.95 for members $17.95 for non-members. Tickets for children are $14.95. Group tickets are also available. You can learn more about the exhibit and buy tickets here.