Hy-Vee issues voluntary recall for Mealtime Asian Entrees due to unlabeled milk allergen

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling seven of its Mealtime Asian Entrees after discovering that some of the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, that was not declared on the product label.

Hy-Vee announced the recall Tuesday afternoon for the entrees. The recall includes seven Asian dishes in 16 or 20- ounce plastic containers with the used by dates of Sept. 14 or Sept. 15.

There have been no reported illnesses related to the products and Hy-Vee has removed them from store shelves.

Other Asian dishes sold under this brand are not impacted. Customers who purchased the impacted items can throw them away or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Customers can contact Hy-Vee Customer Care with any questions at 1-800-772-4098.

The UPC codes and items recalled include:

0075450238510- General’s Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238520-Sesame Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238530- Sweet Orange Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238540- Mongolian-Style Beef 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238550- Cashew Chicken 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238560- Beef with Broccoli 20 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251

0075450238580- Fried Rice 16 oz – Lot Code of 19250 or 19251