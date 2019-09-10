Iconic Budweiser Clydesdales making multiple appearances in the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to the metro. The horses originated in Scotland became part of the Anheuser-Busch family in 1933. They were purchased as a gift to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition.

The Clydesdales will help Price Chopper celebrate its 40th anniversary. Click on this link for a list of appearances.

In addition to the anniversary celebration, the Clydesdales will be part of a check presentation for a veterans group called “Folds of Honor.” Ricky Sickman will speak at the event this weekend on behalf of the organization. Sickman is a Marine sergeant who was a prisoner of war during the Iran Hostage Crisis.

Budweiser Clydesdale handlers say it’s an honor to support veterans while bringing joy to the people of Kansas City.

“The people are always excited to go to events and see the Clydesdales because a lot of times they can’t see them in person and it gives them an opportunity to see them up close, get their picture with them, sometimes pet them and truly see how magnificent these gentle giants truly are,” Rudy Helmuth said. “Because they truly are an American icon.”