Kansas City police looking for vehicle in connection to deadly double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a vehicle in connection to a deadly double shooting earlier Tuesday.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 2002-2008 4-door Dodge Ram 1500 pickup pulling a trailer with landscaping equipment.

The deadly shooting was reported just after 3:15 p.m. near 79th and Blue Ridge Blvd.

One man was killed and another man was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening. He is listed in critical condition at this time.

“The individuals involved in this did not care about anyone else,” Capt. Tim Hernandez with the KCPD said. “They’re out there firing guns during rush hour. Anyone could have been hit.”

Police said the victim was driving a black Ford mustang when another car shot at the vehicle.

“We all need to be concerned,” Hernandez said. “When individuals are out here in broad daylight shooting guns at each other for several blocks, it’s concerning. We can’t have individuals out here doing this.”

The victims names have not been released and no suspect information is available at this time.

“This summer alone, we’ve had plenty of incidents where innocent bystanders, adults and children, have been hit by bullets that were intended for other individuals that were involved in confrontation,” Hernandez said.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story both online and on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.