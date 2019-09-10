KCK detention center evacuated due to chemical spill

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Wyandotte County Detention Center in downtown KCK has been evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to a chemical spill.

KCK Fire Department Assistant Chief Morris Letcher reported the incident just after 2 p.m. Morris says the spill occurred in the detention center bay.

Crews are analyzing the spill at this time.

An official on the scene tells FOX4 the spill is possibly bleach mixed with something else and that more than one person have been taken to the hospital.

