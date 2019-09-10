KCPD attempting to locate 25-year-old man last seen Friday near 23rd and Vine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a 25-year-old man who they say is unable to function on his own.

Police say Michael Wimpie was last seen near 23rd Street and Vine on Friday.

He is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 125 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a beard.

He is wearing a short sleeve light blue striped shirt, blue pants and blue shoes.

If located contact KCPD Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136

