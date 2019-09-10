More than a year later, KC landlord finally repays $15,000 back to tenant she scammed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- Some good news came Tuesday from the Clay County Courthouse for a woman who had been defrauded of more than $15,000.

Kristi Slusher received word from the county prosecutor that he had a check to give her, repaying her for every dime she lost.

As FOX4 Problem Solvers first reported in April 2018, Slusher was defrauded after paying a woman a year's rent in advance for a rental house in the Northland.

Slusher quickly discovered the house was already occupied by other renters who had no intention of moving. Slusher demanded her money back, but never got it.

That's when she called both the Problem Solvers and Kansas City police.

KCPD arrested Miesha Caldwell on felony theft charges. On Tuesday, Caldwell made full restitution, returning all the stolen money.

In exchange, the Clay County Prosecutor's Office reduced the charges to misdemeanor stealing. Caldwell was sentenced to two years probation.