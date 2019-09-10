President Trump asks national security adviser John Bolton for resignation

Posted 11:10 am, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:17AM, September 10, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: National Security Advisor John Bolton (R), listens to U.S. President Donald Trump as he speaks about the FBI raid at lawyer Michael Cohen's office, while receiving a briefing from senior military leaders regarding Syria, in the Cabinet Room, on April 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the president's administration. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told national security adviser John Bolton his services are no longer need at the White House.

The president said the two “disagreed strongly” on many issues.

He added that he asked  Bolton Monday night to resign.

“I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Adviser next week,” President Trump tweeted.

