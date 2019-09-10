Speaking out on opioid abuse, Kansas City’s Black Panther wants to help you save yourself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Superheroes come in all shapes and sizes but each has a special mission. On Tuesday, FOX4 met a superhero who says his mission isn't to save people but to help people save themselves.

"People kept saying I looked like the Black Panther character," Johnny Dorviles said. "I wanted to use that for a good cause."

Dorviles dresses up as the Black Panther and visits schools, hospitals and other businesses to raise awareness about opioid abuse.

"There are other options like regenerative therapy, letting the body heal itself," he explained.

"When I say 50,000 people die a year, think about that -- that’s Vietnam war," said Dr. Chris Long with Empower Therapy in Lee's Summit. "It’s happening every single year. It’s a big deal."

If you're interested in hearing more about the local superheroes mission, you can visit his Instagram.