× Two people killed in double shooting near 79th and Manchester in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have been killed Tuesday night in a shooting in south Kansas City.

The double shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near E. 79th Street and Manchester Avenue.

At this point, police are still investigating what led up to the shooting and have not released any suspect information.

The scene of this shooting is less than a mile from the site of another double shooting that took place earlier Tuesday. That shooting left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police have not given any indication if the two shootings are connected or not.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, this marks six shootings with four deaths in Kansas City over the past 24 hours.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.