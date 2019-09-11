1 person has life-threatening injuries after shooting near 24th and Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that has left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 24th and Agnes Ave., near Wheatley Elementary School. Officers then located the victim near 24th and Benton.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The name of the victim has not been released and no suspect information is available at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.