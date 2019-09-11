× Additional patrols scheduled for Smithville High after ‘credible threat of violence’

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Smithville police will be conducting additional patrols Thursday around Smithville High School after what officials are calling a “credible threat of violence.”

In a letter sent home to parents, Assistant Superintendent Wayne Krueger said a verbal threat was overheard and reported to administrators by a student.

The letter reads:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

At the end of the school day on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Smithville High School administration was notified of a credible threat of school violence. The school administration and the Smithville Police are investigating. As a result of this threat, security will be heightened throughout the Smithville School District.

Recent tragedies at schools in other states have heightened everyone’s concern for the safety of students. I want to assure you that we always take any type of threat seriously and have the full cooperation of the police department. That policy will not change.

I encourage you to continue talking with your children about the seriousness of threats and the importance of reporting suspicious activities, threats or disturbing information to a trusted adult. Students also need to be aware that law enforcement agencies are taking these threats very seriously and are pursuing prosecution even when such incidents are intended as pranks.

Please make sure your child is aware of these ramifications and that he or she understands hoaxes related to campus safety will not be tolerated.

I appreciate your continued support of a safe learning environment for our students.

Smithville Police Chief Jason Lockridge told FOX4 that no arrests have been made and detectives are continuing to work on the case.

School will continue Thursday as scheduled.