‘Captain America’ charged with breaking into Mississippi shed

Posted 4:38 pm, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, September 11, 2019

David Hobbs (Clarksdale, Miss. Police Department / WABG)

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A Mississippi man who allegedly tried to pass himself off as an iconic superhero ended up arrested for burglary.

WABG reports that David Hobbs was arrested and charged with breaking into a storage shed, dressed in a Captain America costume.

Clarksdale, Mississippi police say the homeowner heard a security alarm, confronted Hobbs, and held him at gunpoint until police arrived.

The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, reached out to investigators for further comment, but had not heard back. There’s also no indication why Hobbs was dressed as Captain America.

