× Drunk driver who slammed into veteran, killing service dog, arrested for DWI again

Sean Anderson survived the Iraq war. Then, Anderson, his wife, daughter and one of his service dogs survived a head-on crash on I-40 in Albuquerque. But their other service dog was killed as a result of the crash.

Police say Jessie Becerra Garcia, the man who drove head-on into the family was drunk. In the moments after the crash, the Anderson’s terrified service dogs took off running. With the help of KOAT viewers and Department of Transportation workers, they were able to locate one of the dogs. The other was killed in front of the family as they spotted him along I-40.

Police say what happened after that was a slap in the face for the Andersons.

That crash happened in February. Court records show Becerra Garcia was charged with another DWI on April 7, then another one two weeks after that. Court records show he just turned 21 in June, and has been charged with four different DWIs, including one in the months before the head-on crash with the Andersons. He also has prior arrests for auto theft.

Becerra Garcia is due in court later this week.