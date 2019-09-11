Even after a big Week 1 win in FOX4 fantasy football, there’s still some uncertainty

Editor’s note: This is part of a season-long look at the FOX4 fantasy football league, as told through my eyes as team owner. See last week’s blog here.

Week 1 results: 185.15-106.15 = WIN

Season standings: 1-0

Much like the Chiefs did in Jacksonville, my squad showed up in a big way this week, as I not only secured a victory but also the most points across the league.

Despite this, I still have things I feel I need to watch out for going down the road, and I hope my planning can help you along the way.

The good: Obviously, a lot.

My unintended acquisition of Dalvin Cook paid off under a now more run-focused Vikings offense.

Waiting on the second tier of quarterbacks with Carson Wentz allowed me to get someone who can put up reasonably similar numbers to the elite guys while allowing me to invest heavily in stars.

Speaking of, Deandre Hopkins and Saquon Barkley each showed why I went big for them.

But the biggest win of all in Week 1 had to be Austin Ekeler. I drafted the Chargers RB for just $1 and played him at my flex position. He rewarded me with 154 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns.

I’m not expecting (but would gladly take) this type of performance every week, but it’s enough to show that I’ve got three running backs worth starting every time out.

The bad: I’m going to have to watch my tight ends all season long, it seems.

It didn’t hurt here, but my backup, Jimmy Graham, outscored my starter, Greg Olsen. On top of that, Olsen is already nursing an injury, which seems to be the story of the latter part of his career. That’s not to say I’m extremely comfortable with Graham.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t look quite himself in a Thursday night victory over the Bears. I want to give the benefit of the doubt to a future Hall of Famer, but the only Packers pass catcher I wouldn’t hesitate to play at this moment is Davante Adams.

The ugly: Easily Corey Davis giving me the Bluto Blutarsky-esque 0.0 outcome.

I certainly wasn’t expecting massive numbers from the Titans wide receiver, but to get blanked completely—especially in a game where his team scored 43 points—makes me hesitate to put him in my starting lineup again.

Waiver wire additions: WR Jamison Crowder, RB Ronald Jones

I knew going in to this season that wide receiver would be my Achilles heel throughout the season.

Players with big breakout potential like John Brown of the Bills and Hollywood Brown of the Ravens were already rostered by other teams in the league, much to my chagrin.

The next best option is to look for certainty. After a 14 reception, 99-yard performance, Crowder certainly has the most appeal in a true PPR league, but he’s not without merit in standard formats.

The Jets have now lost Quincy Enunwa for the season, and quarterback Sam Darnold needs a safety blanket at least for a bit with tight end Chris Herndon still serving a four-game suspension.

The Jets recent addition of Demaryius Thomas may affect Crowder’s performance, but they’re also players with different game styles.

I just don’t trust to do much more than dink and dunk at this point, which is where a big slot receiver like Crowder comes in handy.

Jones is more of a luxury addition for me. After a terrible rookie season, the Buccaneers backup running back outplayed starter Peyton Barber in the season debut, carrying the ball 13 times for 75 yards.

The Bucs still plan on starting Barber, but if Jones can continue to have showings like these, it can’t be ignored forever.

If he can work his way into the starting lineup, it’d give me four viable RBs to play each week — a huge plus that would give me the chance to either have three to play at all times even during byes, or perhaps, someone to move to give my receiving corps a shot in the arm.

What I’m hoping for this week: A repeat performance. But seriously, answers to my uncertainty.

When you have a bad week, it’s easy to see the flaws on your team. When it goes good, they’re easy to overlook, and that’s a mistake I want to avoid.

With Olsen not at full speed and the Panthers playing on a short week, I’m sitting Greg Olsen for Jimmy Graham and hoping the one-time stud can find the end zone for a second straight week.

I’m also juggling the WR2 again, immediately going with Crowder in my starting lineup.

I’m still intrigued as to what Michael Gallup might do. The Cowboys second-year receiver had a massive game to debut this season, but I hesitate to buy too much into it just yet because it came against a porous Giants defense. If he can repeat versus Washington, I don’t think I’ll have a choice but to make him a weekly starter.

