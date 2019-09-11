GM issues recall of 3.4 million pickup trucks, SUVs to fix brake problem

General Motors has issued a recall of 3.4 million pickup trucks and SUVs in the US in order to fix a problem with brakes in the vehicles.

The issue has resulted in 113 accidents and 13 injuries, although no fatalities have been reported, GM spokesperson Dan Flores tells CNN.

“General Motors is voluntarily recalling certain 2014-2018 model year Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Silverado, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Sierra, and GMC Yukon vehicles for a condition related to increased brake pedal effort,” GM said in a statement. “In rare circumstances, these vehicles may have a condition in which the engine-mounted mechanical vacuum pump output may decrease over time, decreasing the amount of vacuum/power brake assist.”

As the pumps in the power-assist brakes put out less vacuum power than is needed, “customers may experience increased brake pedal effort, hard brake pedal, and/or potentially increased stopping distance.”

All of these issues could increase the risk of a crash.

Flores says that the issue is more prevalent at low speeds when softly applying the brakes, and that the brakes continue to function and exceed the requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard.

While the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began investigation the issue in November, GM has only been in contact with the NHTSA for several months on the issue.

The NHTSA did not respond to a request for comment via email and phone.

GM was prompted to take action based on field reports and customer complaint information.

“Dealers will reprogram the electronic brake control module in these vehicles with a new calibration that will improve how the system utilizes the hydraulic brake boost assist function when vacuum assist is depleted,” Flores said.

Dealers will recalibrate the electronic brake control module at no cost to customers.