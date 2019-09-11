Independence police looking for car in connection to homicide at Hawthorne Place Apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police released video Wednesday of a vehicle they believe can help lead them to the person who has more information in a recent homicide.

The shooting happened Sept. 2 at Hawthorne Place Apartments near E. 5th Street N. and Spring Lake Drive.

Independence police said at about 3:30 a.m., officers responding to a shooting call found a man, DeSean L. Milligan, dead on the ground. Witnesses told officers they heard as many as four gunshots.

So far police have released limited details and no suspect information. If you know something that will help investigators, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

"Please note the large after-market rims on the vehicle that is visible in the last part of the video," police said.

39.091116 -94.415507