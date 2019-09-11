Independence police issue Silver Alert for 60-year-old with demetia

September 11, 2019

Ronald Clark

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 60-year-old man with dementia.

Police said Ronald Clark walked away from his home near East Hereford Avenue and South Emery Street around 5 a.m., but he has not returned.

Clark was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue pajama pants.

He is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He has brown and gray hair.

