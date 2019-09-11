× Missouri unveils new ‘Back the Blue’ license plates benefiting memorial for fallen officers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — There’s a new personalized license plate option in Missouri.

The new “Back the Blue” plate will support the Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation, KTVI reports. It honors those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the citizens of Missouri.

A ceremony was held Tuesday at the State Capitol grounds in Jefferson City to reveal the new plate design.

“Back the Blue” license plate applicants can pay a voluntary $10 donation for the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation. A $15 fee for the plate will be added in addition to normal registration costs.

Missourians interested the new “Back the Blue” plates should visit the Department of Revenue’s website.