Person fishing finds man's body in Hillsdale Lake in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — A person fishing at Hillsdale Lake came across a body in the morning of Sept. 11, officials said.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office got a call at 9:45 a.m. about a body floating in the lake, according to Wayne Minkley with the sheriff’s office. The body was found near Marysville boat ramp.

When responders got there to pull the body out, they also found a vehicle submerged in the water.

The person, a male, has not been identified. Officials are hoping information from the car will help them figure out what happened.

No other information is available at this time.

