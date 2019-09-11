Police identify 4 victims killed in separate double shootings in South KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified four people killed in two separate double shootings Tuesday.

Jalen Stevens, 21, was killed when the black Ford Mustang he was riding in was shot up near 79th and Blue Ridge Blvd. The driver of the car, Makih Briggs, 20, was taken to the hospital, but died Wednesday morning.

Police are looking for a black 2002-2008 4-door Dodge Ram 1500 pickup pulling a trailer with landscaping equipment in connection with their murders.

“The individuals involved in this did not care about anyone else,” Capt. Tim Hernandez with the KCPD said Tuesday. “They’re out there firing guns during rush hour. Anyone could have been hit.”

Later Tuesday evening, Dajuan Reese, 20, and Rance Burton, 44, were found shot to death inside of an apartment at 79th and Manchester.

No suspect information has been released in that case.

There is a $25,000 reward for tips that solve homicide cases in Kansas City, Mo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).