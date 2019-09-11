Tyreek Hill listed as week to week, out this week against Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed Wednesday that wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be week to week due an injury sustained during Sunday’s game in Jacksonville. They did confirm he will be out this week against the Raiders.

On Sunday the team’s head athletic trainer, Rick Burkholder, said Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury” and was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville. His care was turned over to an ortho-trauma physician.

Burkholder said Hill was being treated to “reduce the dislocation or the injury.”

Hill just signed a contract extension on Friday. The extension signed Hill at $54 million for the next three years.