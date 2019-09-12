Stay Weather Aware: Stormy afternoon & evening ahead

52-year-old Wichita man dies in single-vehicle rollover crash in Lawrence

Posted 9:25 am, September 12, 2019, by

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lawrence, Kansas Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near Iowa Street and Stratford Road.

First reponders found 52-year-old Silvestre Guebara, of Wichita, dead at the scene.

Officials said it appeared Guebara was driving north on Iowa Street when his pickup truck went off the road and hit a tree before rolling over.

