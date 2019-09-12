7 taken to hospital after driver of SUV slams into bus near 39th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a bus crash that sent seven people to the hospital Thursday evening.

The crash happened near 39th and Prospect just after 5 p.m.

Police say the driver of a gray SUV was headed west on 39th when they hit the bus right at the intersection.

Six people on the bus and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they’re looking at whether the driver of the SUV may have been intoxicated, or suffered a medical episode when the crash happened.

Investigators say they’ll be looking at street camera video to get a better understanding of how it happened.