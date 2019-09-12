Stay Weather Aware: Stormy afternoon & evening ahead

ATF and Belton police offering $5,000 reward after arson at construction site

Posted 6:18 pm, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29PM, September 12, 2019

BELTON, Mo. — The Bureau or Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Belton police are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help catch the person responsible for causing thousands of dollars of damage to a construction site.

The Belton Fire Department responded to a fire at the Southview Commerce Center construction site near I-49 and 155th Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Belton construction site

According to the ATF, the suspect or suspects were able to gain access to the roof of the structure and set a fire using roofing materials. They also stole two construction vehicles and crashed them over a barrier.

Damage is estimated at least $350,000. No suspect description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-FIRE or text ATFKC to 63975.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.