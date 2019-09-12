ATF and Belton police offering $5,000 reward after arson at construction site

BELTON, Mo. — The Bureau or Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Belton police are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help catch the person responsible for causing thousands of dollars of damage to a construction site.

The Belton Fire Department responded to a fire at the Southview Commerce Center construction site near I-49 and 155th Street around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the ATF, the suspect or suspects were able to gain access to the roof of the structure and set a fire using roofing materials. They also stole two construction vehicles and crashed them over a barrier.

Damage is estimated at least $350,000. No suspect description is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-ATF-FIRE or text ATFKC to 63975.