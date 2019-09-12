Blackened Chicken and Portabella Penne

Ingredients:

2 5oz Chicken Breast

1 Portabella Mushroom Cap

8oz of gluten-free penne pasta

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

1 tspn of chopped garlic

1 cup of cajun spice

Chopped green onions

1/2 cup of parmesan cheese grated

1 stick of melted butter

Directions:

– Put a Cast iron skillet on med high heat (let come to full temp)

– Pound out the chicken to about an 1/8th inch

– Melt the butter in a seperate container

– Coat the pounded chicken in the butter and apply 3/4 of the spice liberally covering both sides of the chicken.

– Blacken the chicken in the cast iron monitor closely flipping after appx. 3 minutes. Be sure to temp check the chicken for doneness.

– Set aside chicken and let rest.

– Brush the Portabella Cap with butter and lightly sear in cast iron (do not add spices). Set aside to rest.

– Boil water, then add gluten-free penne (which can be found at most major grocery stores).

– Boil for about 11 minutes or Al dente. (The key with gluten-free pasta is to boil to order you do not want to cook it off the day before as it doesn’t have the same binding agents as wheat based pasta and will break down into mush.)

– Drain and set aside.

– In a non stick medium-sized skillet set on medium high heat add Garlic, Green onions, and heavy cream. – – Bring to a simmer. Stirring occasionally to ensure the bottom doesn’t burn

– Add sliced or diced blackened chicken and rest of spices.

– Let thicken for a couple of minutes and sprinkle parmesan cheese stirring to desired creaminess (more cheese=thicker).

– Once a desired thickness in reached add gluten-free penne and toss.

– Serve with sliced Portabella on top

