Hungry deer photo bombs Michigan newlyweds, steals bride’s bouquet

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A Michigan couple who was recently married had an unexpected guest during a photo shoot on their big day.

Photographer Laurenda Bennett said bride Morgan wanted to take advantage of the golden hour for photos, so they walked over to a field not knowing they were about to capture a golden moment.

Bennett said when they walked up a hill they spotted a young buck grazing just beyond a little white fence.

“As soon as it spotted us, it walked right on over to Morgan and Luke and took interest in her bouquet,” Bennett added.

There was a fence in between the two, but it didn’t stop the buck. Bennett said he casually stepped over the fence and continued on his crusade for the bride’s bouquet.

Bennett said Morgan and Luke tried to play keep away from the deer, but he kept jumping up toward the flowers. At one point Morgan dropped her, at this point half-eaten, bouquet and opted to just leave it for the hungry deer.

“I had heard stories of a friendly deer in this area, but never anticipated running into him,” Bennett told FOX4. “Wasn’t even a thought in our minds. We were all shocked!”