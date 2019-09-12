Independence man found guilty in Dec. 2017 deadly shooting

Stay Weather Aware: Stormy afternoon & evening ahead

, by

William M. Miller-Kirkland

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 28-year-old Independence man has been found guilty in for shooting another man 14 times and killing him in December 2017.

A jury Thursday found William M. Miller-Kirkland guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deadly shooting of Teddis Burns-El in an Independence home.

On Dec. 28, 2017, officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of N. Osage at about 3 a.m. because of a disturbance.

According to court records, witness told police Miller-Kirkland arrived at the home with a gun. Miller-Kirkland’s mother said she tried to get the gun away from him, but he then fired it at Burns-El, hitting the man in the arm.

Burns-El fell to the ground, prosecutors said, and then Miller-Kirkland allegedly stood over him and fired several more times before leaving the home.

Police found Burns-El dead and 14 shell casings when they arrived at the residence. Officers located Miller-Kirkland, fleeing in a vehicle. He initially refused to stop and then refused to cooperate as police took him into custody.

