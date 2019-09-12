Jackson County deputy shoots, kills suspect while executing search warrant, officials say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are now investigating after a Jackson County deputy shot and killed a suspect Thursday night.

The deadly shooting happened just before 7 p.m. near E. 25th Street and S. Hawthorne Avenue.

Independence police, who are investigating the incident, said Jackson County deputies were executing a search warrant at an Independence home.

A deputy shot the suspect, killing him. A second person was also injured and taken to the hospital, with unknown injuries. That person’s condition is unknown at this time. Independence police said no officers were injured.

Officials have not released any details about what led up to the shooting so far.

