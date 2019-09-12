KC Artist Coalition moves to new space where artists can create, hold showcases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local artists have a new home where they can work and show their art.

The Kansas City Artists Coalition opened up a new headquarters at Linwood and Gillham in Kansas City.

They moved from the River Market, where they’d been for more than 30 years.

More than 400 local artists are involved in this organization.

This new space in a neighborhood filled with aspiring artists gives them a place to showcase their creations.

They can collaborate, and there is studio space downstairs artists can rent.

"The underlying theme of what KCAC has always done is to support artists at every level of their career," KCAC executive director Marissa Starke. "So whether they are emerging, mid career or established, we are here to jump in and help them wherever their needs are."

The public is invited to check out the new space.

They will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.