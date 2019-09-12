× KC man sentenced to 22 years for robbery that led to shooting of Independence officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man will spend more than two decades in prison for a robbery that ended in Independence Officer Tom Wagstaff being shot.

Ronar Santiago-Torres was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday. He pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and armed criminal action.

Court documents say Santiago-Torres and Joseph Wyatt forced their way into an 82-year-old man’s home in 2017.

The suspects pushed him up against a sliding glass door and beat him before tying his hands up and demanding that he open his safe, court records say. He refused to give them the code. One of the two men held the 82-year-old at gunpoint while the other ransacked his home, taking cash and a gun.

A friend of the victim noticed unusual activity on his home surveillance cameras and called police. One of the officers who responded was Wagstaff, who was shot in the head. He suffered a serious brain injury but survived.

Wyatt was found guilty in December on multiple felony charges and sentenced in February to 40 years in prison for his role.

Two other men who drove Santiago-Torres and Wyatt to the home were charged in connection with the robbery. They are both scheduled to be sentenced later this month.